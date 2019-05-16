Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week and we hope the second half is wonderful.
It has been another warm day with rain chances mixed in.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Sky conditions will continue to be mostly cloudy this evening. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase toward the evening hours.
We are watching the forecast closely because any storms that do develop have the chance to become strong to severe.
A Marginal Risk for severe weather exists in our southwestern zones in parts of Gratiot, Shiawassee, and Genesee counties. If any stronger storms do develop, gusty winds and hail would be the main hazards expected, along with heavy rain.
Showers and thunderstorms will eventually end overnight, and we will be left with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 40s and 50s.
