Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope the start of this week is just as nice.
It's hard to believe it's actually early November with plenty of 70s over the weekend and mostly sunny skies. Hopefully you not only had a chance to enjoy it, but also had a chance to get any last minute outdoor projects done!
While the weather will be changing this week, it won't be all bad news.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, we should be in for a smooth Monday morning commute. There are a few passing clouds overhead and even a few spots of green on the radar. Even so, the air mass is still too dry over our region to support any of that rain actually reaching the ground, so we still expect a dry Monday.
Temperatures are very mild in the 50s this morning and with plenty of sunshine once again today after any morning clouds move out, we should have no trouble reaching back into the 70s in most areas this afternoon. Those temperatures will be joined by a consistent south southwesterly wind flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Some of these temperatures could break records. Here are the numbers we are chasing today:
- Flint: 73 (1999)
- Saginaw: 74 (1931)
- Houghton Lake 69 (1999)
Any plans or errands you have this evening should be uninterrupted by the weather, with clear skies much of the night. Sunset time tonight is roughly 5:17 PM.
Overnight lows will remain very mild with a continued south southwesterly wind flow. Expect middle 50s to low 60s into Tuesday morning with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.
