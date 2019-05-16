Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we hope the second half is just as nice.
Despite the hit and miss showers on Wednesday, the day wasn't all bad and we kept the warm temperatures around for another day. While another chance for rain exists today, like yesterday, the day won't be a total loss with plenty of dry time.
Today & Tonight
After the showers rolled through yesterday, things quieted down significantly overnight and we're starting off with plenty of clear skies this morning, along with temperatures in the 40s.
While the clear skies will gradually fade through the morning hours as clouds move in from the north and west, some sunshine will be around at least to start the day.
Mostly cloudy skies gradually take over, but it still appears that we're in for a nice warm up this afternoon. High temperatures in the low to middle 70s away from the lakeshore seem reasonable, with potential to go higher if we can keep the sun around a bit longer.
Our expectations are that we stay dry through the early afternoon, if not late afternoon, before shower and thunderstorm chances increase toward the evening hours.
We are watching some showers and storms that are moving through the U.P. this morning and we'll see how they progress. Signs point to them weakening, but we'll keep our eyes on them.
Right now, the best time to keep an eye on the radar is around 3 PM this afternoon and onward into the evening. Any showers and storms that do develop will wind down into the early overnight.
It's worth noting a Marginal Risk for severe weather exists in our southwestern zones in parts of Gratiot, Shiawassee, and Genesee counties. If any stronger storms do develop, gusty winds and hail would be the main hazards expected, along with heavy rain.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
