Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great start to the weekend and send our best for a great start to the week.
The weekend lived up to expectations with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, too! While it's tough to get back to work after a weekend like that, we're expecting plenty of warmth to kick off this week. And while rain chances return to the forecast, we'll have plenty of dry time before they arrive.
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out the door this morning, plan for some very mild temperatures. We're in the 40s and 50s as we get set for the morning drive, so depending on your preferences, it may be a light jacket or no jacket kind of morning. Winds are a bit breezy out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Clouds will be on the increase through the day today from west to east, but we should manage some sunshine through the morning hours. High temperatures this afternoon should be able to take advantage of that and our warmer start and reach well into the 50s, if not low 60s, this afternoon.
Once we reach the afternoon bus stops, we'll have to start keeping an eye out for any showers that will be moving into the region. With our dry air mass in place from the weekend, it may be a slow process seeing showers actually hit the ground at first. If you need to get things done outdoors this afternoon, just take it one hour at a time.
Rain chances will start picking up quite a bit after 5 PM tonight with a widespread steady rain moving in for the late evening and overnight hours. This rain won't be extremely heavy, but will be pretty consistent into the morning commute on Tuesday.
Overnight lows will have a chance to cool off into the 30s and 40s overnight, but should remain above freezing in most areas.
The only exception could be a few areas in the far north toward M-55 where we may see some mixing early tomorrow morning. These areas should keep an eye out for slick roads into Tuesday morning's commute.
Tuesday
Rain will remain widespread through the Tuesday morning commute but should begin tapering off toward 9-11 AM. Once rain comes to an end, we should see a rapid drying trend into the afternoon hours.
This should allow skies to clear during the second part of the day which will give us plenty of sunshine for the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be cooler than we've gotten used to the last few days, with the 40s expected for Tuesday afternoon.
When all is said and done, rainfall totals should fall between 0.25-0.75" in most areas.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.