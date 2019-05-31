Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
We had plenty of sunshine and warm air today. Now we are going to keep a close eye on some rain showers and thunderstorms for the evening and overnight period.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
As a cold front drops through the region, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible late this evening throughout portions of the overnight period. With the scattered nature of the rain, there's no guarantee you will receive a storm. Therefore, keep your plans going and check in with the radar if the skies get dark.
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Marginal Risk for severe weather for this evening. A Marginal Risk suggests any severe weather would be isolated, with it being the lowest risk category.
If strong storms do develop, it would be primarily between 5 PM and 2 AM with gusty winds and small hail being the main threats.
Outside of any rain and thunderstorms, expect mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows settling into the 50s by Saturday morning.
