Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan! It's going to be another warm day out there ... a taste of summer! We are still looking at the chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow though as a low pressure system moves closer to the Great Lakes.
Today
Temperatures today are really looking fantastic! We have 80 degrees on tap for your high, with a south wind around 5 to 10 mph. That southerly flow is one ingredient helping us to reach 80 today. We'll have partly cloudy skies, so still have those sunglasses ready to go! Later this evening though mainly around dinnertime, we are tracking the chance for some isolated thunderstorms out west along US-127. Otherwise, we should remain dry overall today.
Tonight
Tonight, the wind will still stay relatively tame around 5 to 10 mph, but shifting to the southeast. This will help us to stay somewhat milder tonight, with our low only in the mid 50s. We'll be partly cloudy overall, but there is a 30% chance of showers (mainly along US-127 and up north). Overall, a mild and quiet night.
Thursday
The low pressure system we have been tracking for the last few days will finally be knocking on the door of the Great Lakes. This will bring us more widespread rain and even some thunderstorms. Nothing should be severe in the thunderstorm department, but it is still something you'll want to be aware of. Highs will reach the mid 70s, and we'll be breezy with a southeast wind around 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30.
