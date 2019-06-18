Happy Tuesday! We hope you've had a great start to the week and send our best for a wonderful night ahead.
After plenty of sunshine this afternoon, rain showers may make an appearance in your area as time moves forward.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening and tonight we have a chance for a few rain showers to move across the region. If any showers do develop, they will likely fade into the late evening hours and we should be mainly dry overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A better chance of rain will be in the forecast on Wednesday.
Overnight low temperatures should settle in the 50s and 60s once again.
