Good Wednesday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week so far. You're at the halfway point.
Today will be the warmest day in the forecast, so if you like the summer-like temperatures definitely enjoy it today.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Plenty of sunshine will be around today, with some haze. The winds today will be from the southwest sustained at 10 to 20 mph.
The sunshine and southerly wind will bump up our afternoon high temperatures to the middle and upper 70s to the lower 80s.
A cold front will be dropping in from the north this evening, which will bring us more clouds with a few spotty showers in some areas. Rainfall amounts, if any at all, are expected to be very light.
Our clouds will clear out gradually overnight, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 30s and 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
