Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your Wednesday has been going well so far, you're halfway through the week! Most of us stay dry today; however, there is a small rain chance this afternoon. Based on the performance of the last couple of days though, this chance will stay on the lower end.
Afternoon
This lunch hour is starting to feature more fair weather clouds boiling up. This is due to the abundance of sunshine we woke up to today. Expect partly cloudy skies at worst for cloud coverage this afternoon. It is with some of those clouds boiling up that one or two may have just enough moisture to bring rain to some this afternoon/evening. Any rain coverage would be isolated, expect a quick downpour at the very worst. The best chance for this rain lies along the I-69 corridor. There's no need to cancel any plans, but you can keep tabs on our Interactive Radar! Otherwise, expect conditions to just stay warm and humid with many folks reaching the lower 80s today.
Beach conditions remain in great shape if you're looking to cool off near the Bay or Lake Huron.
Tonight
We lose the heating of the day into the overnight hours once again keeping things dry. Skies will also clear out to some degree, expect partly to mostly clear skies. Patchy fog is in the cards again as you wake up tomorrow morning, but folks southwest in the TV5 viewing area have the greatest chance. Lows will be mild in the middle 60s with dew point temperatures to follow suit, keeping conditions humid. A light and variable wind will allow for quiet conditions though!
Smaller Rain Chances Next Few Days, Saturday Trending Drier
Just like your Wednesday, chances for rain remain low the next few days. Shower and thunderstorm coverage Thursday and Friday is expected to be isolated, so there's no need to cancel plans either of those days.
Saturday appears to be the biggest chance for showers and storms as a cold front looks to cross the area. That front is still expected to roll through this weekend, but the latest trends have that shifting more into late Saturday night and Sunday, taking the rain chances into that time frame as well.
We'll keep a small chance for a few storms in the forecast for later Saturday evening, but otherwise it looks like a nice, albeit hot start to the weekend.
Sunday's chance also looks scattered, so no need to worry about outdoor plans at this time. We'll monitor throughout this week!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
