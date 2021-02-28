Happy Sunday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a good Saturday and enjoyed that afternoon sun, and are getting the last day of February off to a good start!
Today
Some areas around Mid-Michigan are still seeing fog this morning. Locations out west along US-127 and in Iosco county are seeing some of the thickest fog this morning. Luckily, the fog will be out of the area around lunchtime today.
Rain takes hold for the afternoon and dinnertime hours today. Scattered rain will move through the area, with the Thumb seeing the last of the rain during your dinnertime.
Highs today are looking great! 50s will be the case around the Tri-Cities and along I-69. Mid 40s are still in store out west and up north. Overall, these are great temperatures to see for late February.
A breezy afternoon is in store as winds will slowly increase throughout the day from the south around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20+ mph at times. Make sure any loose outdoor items are secure!
Tonight, Tomorrow & This Week
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the case overnight, but we'll also have the chance of some light scattered lake effect snow showers up north.
Lows tonight will drop back below freezing (32°) into the upper 20s. Winds will change directions behind a passing cold front to the northwest around 15-25 mph. Wind gusts will still be around the 30 mph mark.
Temperatures dive into the lower 30s for your Monday, with a small chance of afternoon scattered snow showers. Starting Tuesday, we'll have a dry stretch with a lot of sun and temperatures back into the 40s!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
