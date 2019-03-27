Good Wednesday evening! We've had a beautiful week so far. Plenty of sun and temperatures that have been fairly pleasant, too.
As we get through the halfway point in the workweek, the pleasant weather will eventually end.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
While some high clouds may pass through from time to time, expect dry conditions through this evening. Cloud cover will continue increasing into the overnight period, keeping lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees overnight.
A few showers may develop overnight as well, but those should remain rather light and aren't expected to be disruptive to any overnight travelers.
Thursday
Thursday morning grab the rain gear before you hit the roads. Expect a few showers to pass by for the morning hours. Not everyone will experience the rain, but the chance is there.
For the afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 50s under mostly cloudy sky conditions. A pop up shower into the early afternoon will not be out of the question.
