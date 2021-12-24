Good Friday morning and Merry Christmas Eve! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful holiday ahead.
Roads were a mess at times yesterday, but now that road crews have had time to work, things are improving this morning. Even so, there may still be some slick areas that remain this morning, especially on side streets and back roads, so be careful on any early morning travels.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are a few degrees on either side of freezing this morning, which keeps those slippery spots on untreated roads in play until we warm up later today. Thankfully there isn't a ton of wind this morning, so wind chills are pretty minor, if there even is one at all in your town.
Warmer air returns today, with temperatures expected to rise into the 40s in most areas this afternoon and evening. Once those temperatures warm up, they should remain pretty steady through the late evening and overnight hours. This, along with rain and drizzle later today, should melt a significant amount of the snow that fell around the area on Thursday.
Speaking of that rain and drizzle, it will be most common during the evening hours, but the first of those spotty showers will pop up during the afternoon. Thankfully when it comes to travel, these showers should be light and with temperatures well above freezing, we shouldn't have any major road concerns.
As mentioned above, temperatures will remain very mild for the season in the upper 30s to middle 40s overnight. Showers will remain possible, especially in areas farther to the south toward I-69.
As our wind dies down and snow continues to melt, areas of fog will be possible, some locally dense.
Christmas Day
Showers will wind down eventually on Saturday, but there's a chance a disturbance to our south will keep showers in play through the first half of Christmas Day. The best chances for this will be in areas around I-69, but some of those rain showers may reach as far north as the Tri-Cities and Thumb. Areas north of there should see a minimal chance.
Highs on Saturday will be achieved during the morning hours and while it won't be a steep drop, we'll fall off into the 30s for the afternoon hours.
We should dry out Christmas evening and into Sunday morning. Overnight lows will settle in the 20s Saturday night.
Rainfall totals between Friday & Saturday should total 0.25" or less, with many areas struggling to even reach 0.10".
Sunday
The last day of the weekend is expected to be the brightest day of the weekend, but the trade off is it will be the coolest day of the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be back in the seasonable 30s.
Skies on Sunday will feature some sunshine, especially in the morning, before clouds gradually return in the afternoon and evening.
Overnight into Monday morning, our next system returns, bringing rain, snow and potentially some mixed precipitation, including freezing rain. We'll keep our eyes on this as we get closer, as it's tough to be specific with that mix highly dependent on temperatures.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of "today" & "yesterday." In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like "today" are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
