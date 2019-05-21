Showers and some storms will be making a return as we head into the second half of the week, but we're going to keep warming up too!
Overnight
Skies will turn overcast overnight in advance of a potent storm system over the central United States. Scattered showers will arrive around daybreak, setting us up for a soggy drive to work in the morning.
Overnight lows at least will not be as chilly as they were on Monday night, leveling off in the middle to upper 40s.
Wednesday
Scattered showers could pack some heavy downpours during the first half of our Wednesday, along with the potential for some thunder. They will taper off quickly in the afternoon though, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the second half of the day.
Temperatures will continue their warming trend, too. Expect highs in the upper 60s to around 70 in most locations, with slightly higher readings possible in the event we break into steadier sunshine.
