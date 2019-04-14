Good evening Mid-Michigan. Winter is still trying to put up the good fight.
We have multiple Mid-Michigan counties under a winter weather advisory and lakeshore flood watch. Get more information on your location here.
We explain below!
Tonight
>>SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour for rain and snow mix on Sunday<<
We look to chance all over to snow shower later tonight into Monday morning before the snow activity begins to wind down. Lows will be in the low 30s.
Additional accumulations on top of what has already been received look to stay light. A general 1-3" especially north of the Bay where we've have several heavier bands of snow set up. Trace to an 1" for the rest of Mid-Michigan.
This is going to be a wet, heavy snow that will compact on itself as it accumulates.
Winds will be staying very breezy; out of the northeast around 10-20 mph, gusting to 25+ mph. Some lakeshore flooding along Lake Huron and the Bay will be possible to the the strong northeast winds.
Monday
Despite a few lingering early snow showers, most of the snow will have already moved east of Mid-Michigan. We may have to deal with some slick spots on the roads for the morning commute.
Temperatures recover nicely into the afternoon with highs reaching around 50. Any snow that accumulates from Sunday will begin to quickly melt.
We'll begin to see a decent amount of clearing in our skies into the afternoon as well. Some sunshine to end out the day looks likely.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
