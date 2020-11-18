Sun was a welcome change on Wednesday, and our temperatures even got a bump closer to average. We're going to warm even further for the next couple of days!
Tonight
Scattered high clouds will stream in over the region tonight, associated with a warm front draped across Minnesota and Iowa. Nothing to worry about from these clouds, as they'll do little more than lead to a veiled appearance to our skies overnight.
While still chilly, temperatures will run quite a bit milder than they did on Tuesday night. Most of us will only see a dip to the upper 30s, but increasing southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph will lead to wind chills in the 20s.
Thursday
If you're looking to shake off the recent cold weather for a bit, then look no further than the second half of the work week! With the warm front to our west sweeping in across the region, temperatures will receive a big bump back into the upper 50s to around 60 on Thursday! What's more, it will come with plentiful sunshine and some scattered clouds.
The only caveat will be some increasingly gusty winds. Fortunately, we're not looking at winds like we experienced last weekend, but they could still be strong enough to produce some isolated power outages. We'll look for southwesterly winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts approaching 40 mph at times.
Those same breezy conditions will linger through the first half of Thursday night, and will then begin to diminish by sunrise on Friday. A brief period of low clouds will settle in too, leading to mostly cloudy skies, with lows in the upper 40s.
Stay warm, everyone!
