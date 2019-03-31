Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have a great weekend and here's to a great week ahead.
It just wouldn't be Spring in Michigan if we didn't have at least one more round of snow. Good news is that activity has come and gone.
We feature more chances for some showers in the extended forecast, but temperatures return closer to average to start off April.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy skies will carry into this evening and the overnight period.
Lows will again drop down into the low 20s. Some areas north of the Bay may reach into the upper teens. Good news is the winds will ease up into the overnight.
Monday (April Fool's)
A dry start to the new week will start off with a decent amount of sunshine throughout the morning hours. More clouds will begin to move in out ahead of our next system into the later afternoon and evening hours.
Winds will shift to out of the southwest helping to bring in a warmer air mass to Mid-Michigan. High temperatures will reach back into the mid and upper 40s.
Mostly cloudy skies will carry us into the evening and overnight hours. Lows will fall down into the mid 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
