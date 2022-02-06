Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan, we hope your weekend has been going well! Yesterday had chilly temperatures holding out, but the sunshine sure was nice! We're back to clouds today, but a continued southwesterly wind will continue to elevate temperatures. There are some small snow shower chances, but these look to be run-of-the-mill for us.
Today
Out the door this morning temperatures are running in the middle and upper teens, a noticeable difference from this time Saturday! A stronger breeze from the south between 10 to 15 mph with some gusts reaching 25 are making it feel more like the single digits, though. By late-afternoon the breeze will start to slow a little, although the same southwest wind from 10 to 15 mph with 25 mph gusts will reside for much of the morning and early-afternoon. We stay under mostly cloudy skies through the entire day as a clipper system passes to our north near the Upper Peninsula.
A few flurries are possible this morning (some observed on radar near the Tri-Cities), but most of the daytime stays dry. This evening and early-tonight scattered snow showers will pick up with the cold front of the aforementioned clipper.
High temperatures will reach the lower 30s this afternoon receiving a continued boost from the southwesterly breeze. Wind chills will run in the 20s this afternoon.
Tonight
Scattered snow showers will pick up in frequency after midnight, although it still won't be snowing every minute of the overnight. This will be more of a nuisance snow, just enough to make roadways slick in a few spots for the Monday morning drive. Accumulations look minor, a dusting to around 1".
Low temperatures will be "warmer" tonight in the lower 20s with the breeze continuing to slow down. Expect a southwest wind between 5 to 15 mph. One good thing about lows in thee 20s tonight is that any road salt and treatments will be able to work a lot more efficiently, so treated surfaces should fair a little better for Monday morning.
Monday
Snow showers on the back side of the clipper will be more isolated during the daytime, also still mostly focused on the morning. By the evening when all is said-and-done, accumulations will be minor up to 1". In between the snow showers will be mostly cloudy skies.
Highs on Monday hold the level from Sunday, topping out a degree or two on either side of 30 degrees.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
