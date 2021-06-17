Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! Plenty of sunshine is in the cards for this afternoon again! More rain is on the way tonight, and Friday afternoon is still providing somewhat tricky at the moment. Let's break down the forecast!
Weather Alerts
A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect until 8:00PM tonight for the counties of ALCONA, ARENAC, CLARE, GLADWIN, GRATIOT, IOSCO, ISABELLA, OGEMAW, and ROSCOMMON. More information can be found in the weather alerts section of our website right here.
Afternoon
A continued abundance of sunshine this afternoon will help lift temperatures into the mid 80s. This is also helped by a now south southwest wind, which is bringing more warm air into our area from the south. With dew points still in the 40s though, this means relative humidity values will be in the 30% to 40% range, but even as low as 20%. Burning is not advised, but if you cannot avoid it, use caution!
The evening still looks great with plenty of sun! Any outdoor plans you have will be just fine! The showers will hold off until after midnight.
Tonight
Showers and some stronger thunderstorms will move in during the overnight, although the severe chance is still very low-end. Do expect some heavier downpours and stronger wind gusts at times. These showers will bring some decent measurable rainfall, with totals between around 0.2 to 0.3 inches (up to 0.5" is not out of the question under a heavier downpour).
Lows will be kept mild thanks to mostly cloudy skies and the rain. Most places will settle into the mid 60s.
Friday
Our Friday forecast, especially in the afternoon, is a tricky one, with the evolution of our rain chances in the morning playing a critical role in what happens the rest of the day.
Sometimes in these situations with a good rain in the morning with clouds that linger, that acts to stabilize things for the rest of the day, and it's possible that happens tomorrow, with minimal showers and storms developing in the afternoon.
However, if we can get the rain to move out quickly, break into some sunshine and heat up, while also getting the cold front to come through at the right time, it's possible we see scattered storms develop during the late afternoon and evening. If that happens, some of those storms will have a chance to be on the strong to severe side.
Simply put, there are ingredients available for severe weather tomorrow, but we'll need all the puzzle pieces to fit just right for it to occur. We'll keep you posted. Gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain would be the expected threats.
High temperatures on Friday should still manage to warm into the 80s for the afternoon and evening hours as sunshine should still break out, at least partially, in most areas during the second half of the day.
