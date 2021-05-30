Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope the second day of your weekend is off to a good start. Sunshine will be a repeat performance today, and Memorial Day is still looking good if you are observing tomorrow. Temperatures are staying on the upswing too! Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Today
The wind today will continue to stay out of the northeast, but much more tame than yesterday! Speeds of only 5 to 10 mph can be expected. Slower winds and the abundance of sunshine today will allow temperatures to out-do Saturday by nearly 10 degrees! This puts highs in the upper 60s for the Tri-Cities, low 70s inland, and mid 60s along the water.
Tonight
High cirrus clouds will move in late in the evening. That increasing trend in clouds will continue through the rest of the overnight, but skies will only turn partly cloudy. That will help keep temperatures milder tonight in the upper 40s! Low 40s can be expected inland and north. The wind will be barely noticeable at 3 to 6 mph, shifting from southeast to southwest.
Memorial Day
Temperatures will continue to be on the upswing Memorial Day thanks to the southwest shift in the wind. Low 70s can be expected with a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will kick up at times, but mainly stay between 10 to 20 mph. The good news is that for any outdoor memorials, services, or other events, the weather is expected to cooperate!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
