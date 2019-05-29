Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far.
It wasn't our nicest Tuesday, especially compared to what we expect for late May. High temperatures struggled in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday.
Luckily, we had some improvement in the temperature department today with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Sky conditions will remain quiet through the evening and the first part of the overnight period, with some passing clouds here and there. Around midnight clouds will start to increase, leading to a chance of rain near daybreak Thursday.
Best chances for rain will anywhere south of the bay starting at 5-6 AM Thursday morning. With that in mind, give yourself some extra time for the Thursday morning commute.
Overnight low temperatures will settle in the 50s with a light wind.
