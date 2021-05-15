Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to another weekend. We hope it's going well so far!
Good news for those wanting warmer temperatures, 70s look stay fairly common for most going into the extended forecast.
However, some small rain chances will present themselves over the several days. Good news is the weekend shouldn't be a complete loss!
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the morning hours with more clouds expected to move into our skies from the west going throughout lunchtime into the afternoon hours.
The chance again for a few spotty showers will be there into the afternoon and evening hours. Most outdoors plans should be in good shape, but it'll be best to check in with the radar periodically.
You check on any shower development in your area with our Interactive Radar.
Highs for later this afternoon will remain warm in the upper 60s and low 70s, with southwesterly winds at 5-15 mph.
More clouds with skies becoming mostly cloudy will be expected going later into the evening and overnight hours into Sunday morning as a disturbance over the Plains begins to build east toward the Great Lakes.
The chance for a few showers will also continue overnight, but activity will remain light.
Lows tonight will settle into the middle and upper 40s.
Sunday
More clouds than sun looks likely going into the second half of the weekend along with a greater likelihood of scattered showers.
Still, the day is not expected to be a washout. Some dry time in-between any developed showers will be on the table. Another day to keep tabs on the radar if spending any long periods of time outdoors.
Conditions will remain warm with highs on Sunday climbing near 70.
Shower chances from the day will begin to wrap up going into the later evening and overnight hours into Monday morning.
Lows Sunday night will drop back into the mid and upper 40s.
