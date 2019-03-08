Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a great weekend ahead.
It was an easy-going Thursday and Friday with plenty of sun and temperatures taking a small jump back into the 20s and 30s.
While the quiet weather has been nice around here lately, things will get a bit more active into Saturday evening & Sunday.
Overnight
Mostly clear, cold, and quiet conditions will continue overnight. High pressure departing into New England will still hang on to control of our weather through daybreak, but the lack of natural insulation from clouds will allow temps to fall into the low teens, and even some isolated single-digits.
Saturday & Sunday
The milder weather we enjoyed on Friday will take an even milder turn over the weekend, but it will come as the result of a potent storm system. We'll begin the day with mostly sunny skies, that will carry us through the lunch hour. During the afternoon, clouds will quickly increase from the west as the storm system approaches from the central Plains.
During the evening, roughly between 8:00 and 9:00 PM, we'll begin to see some messier weather roll in across the region. A brief wintry mix including freezing rain at the onset will quickly change over to rain, lifting northeastward across the region into Saturday night. Although the mix and even some plain snow will hang on north of US-10 until shortly after midnight, all areas will see a complete change to rain by daybreak on Sunday.
Temperatures will climb to around 40 degrees late Saturday evening, and then continue into the low and mid 40s during the early-morning hours of Sunday as the storm system begins to settle over the state. Winds will also pick up over the course of Saturday night, increasing to about 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times.
Whatever rain we wake up to on Sunday morning will quickly change back over to scattered snow, as the system begins to pull east of the region. Winds will begin to peak, leveling out around 20-30 mph with occasionally higher gusts. Scattered snow showers will continue along with those strong winds, as temperatures decline into the 30s for the remainder of the day.
1"-2" of snow will be possible north of US-10 Saturday night into Sunday morning, along with the potential for up to 0.2" of ice due to the freezing rain.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
