Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week and wish you a wonderful Thanksgiving and safe travels, whenever you're headed out.
Thankfully our weather has been pretty quiet this week and that looks to continue for the most part the next few days. We'll have some minor chances for wet weather, but nothing that appears too disruptive.
Today & Tonight
If you're making the last commute of the workweek or are just headed out early this morning, we shouldn't have any weather related issues for the morning drive today. Temperatures are much warmer than they have been the last few days, with mostly lower and middle 30s out the door. Wind chills are in the 20s, but also not quite as cold as the last few days.
Winds will be a big story today, but will be coming out of a southwesterly direction, allowing a warm up into the middle and upper 40s this afternoon. Those winds will become sustained around 10 to 20 miles per hour this morning, with gusts potentially building to 30 to 35 miles per hour.
Those temperatures will be achieved despite an increase in cloud cover through the day. We'll have a chance at a bit of sunshine this morning, but mostly cloudy to overcast skies will take over as the day goes along.
Even with the clouds increasing, we're expecting to stay dry for your Wednesday. Rain chances will go up later tonight, but should hold off until after midnight. The exception could be in the Thumb where some of our models are hinting at a few spotty showers late this evening. Gut feeling is the atmosphere will still be too dry at that point to support anything other than sprinkles.
Better rain chances will move in overnight and early Thursday morning, but still only light rain is expected. Overnight temperatures will stay steady in the lower and middle 40s with the clouds and showers hanging around.
Thanksgiving
The best chance for showers early Thursday morning will be found around the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and areas to the south. As the day goes along, some additional scattered showers may develop elsewhere as the cold front swings through.
These showers should remain on the lighter side and with temperatures expected to be in the 40s on Thursday, we should see mostly rain during the daylight hours. Anything leftover as temperatures cool into Thursday evening may mix with or changeover to snow, but significant accumulations are not expected at this time.
Rainfall amounts should remain around 0.25" or less.
Black Friday
If you're headed out to the stores on Friday, plan for a much cooler day behind our Thursday cold front. Actual temperatures will likely be in the 20s on Friday morning if you're up super early, with wind chills running even colder than that.
A few scattered flurries or light snow showers will be possible, but shouldn't be too disruptive as we close out the workweek. High temperatures on Friday will be stuck in the lower to middle 30s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
