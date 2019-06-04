Happy Tuesday! We hope you are having a great start to the week so far.
After a beautiful Monday with plenty of sunshine, rain shower chances have moved back in.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Clouds are variable this afternoon, leaving us with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky condition. A few rain showers are possible this afternoon as well, but anything that does develop should be rather light.
Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday. This afternoon expect temperatures to climb into the lower and middle 70s with a southwesterly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph.
This evening and during the overnight period we have a better chance for rain showers, with the potential for a few thunderstorms. So if you have any evening or night plans it may require an umbrella.
Low temperatures tonight will fall into the 50s and lower 60s.
