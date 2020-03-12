Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the second half.
It wasn't quite as nice as our Tuesday, but rain and snow quickly moved out on Wednesday and we had a good chance to dry out for the afternoon. That dry weather continues this morning and while it wasn't bitterly cold yesterday, we should make some big strides temperature wise this afternoon ahead of our next rain chance late tonight.
Today & Tonight
Outside of a little patchy fog here and there, your morning commute comes with little trouble. Temperatures are also around 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning, putting us in the middle and upper 30s with a minimal wind chill.
Skies are mostly cloudy to start the morning and should remain mostly cloudy a good chunk of the day, but it's not impossible we see a few breaks of sun here and there in the afternoon. Despite the clouds, expect a nice warm up into the upper 40s to middle 50s this afternoon for most areas.
Those temperatures will be joined by a south southeasterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour with occasional gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour.
Dry weather should last through the afternoon but rain chances will return this evening, mainly after 8 PM as a line of showers approaches from the west and arrives at US-127. Areas to the east will be waiting later.
Although this rain may be a little heavier, relatively speaking, to what we've seen earlier this week, the rain should be quite progressive so rainfall amounts will be limited. Most areas should pick up 0.25" or less, with a few spots perhaps climbing just a touch higher into the 0.30-0.40" range.
Overnight lows should remain mild with the clouds and showers, falling into the middle 30s tonight. Winds will turn from the south to a westerly direction around 10 to 15 miles per hour.
