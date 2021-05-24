Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a great start to this week.
Sunday was a tale of two days, heat & humidity in the morning, with a much cooler afternoon and evening as a cold front dropped through the region. Some areas even received some much needed rainfall, but we still have work to do in many places.
As for today, warm temperatures will return and we'll have a chance for a few more showers as well.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, you'll be greeted by some very comfortable air as temperatures are starting the day in the 40s and 50s, with very low humidity.
Skies are fairly cloudy as we start the day and we have a few showers to our west, but that's where most of the rain should stay. We can't completely rule out anything isolated this morning, but most areas will avoid wet weather.
The cold front responsible for yesterday's cool down, stalled out just south of the state and will return north as a warm front today, bringing with it a southerly wind flow (around 5 to 10 miles per hour). This should bring high temperatures back into the 70s and low 80s today, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, but the coverage is expected to be isolated to widely scattered, so many areas will miss out on rain once again. If you're working outside or just want to be outside in general, no need to cancel anything today. You may just have to check in with the radar once in awhile.
Severe weather is not expected, but a few downpours will be possible in anything that develops this afternoon.
We should see most of the rain fizzle out for the overnight, with just a very isolated chance lingering into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will settle only in the 60s as our wind remains southerly around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
