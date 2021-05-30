After the Fall-like start to Memorial Day Weekend, our weather has been steadily improving. That trend will continue into Memorial Day.
High clouds will begin to track in across Michigan tonight as a cold front sinks southward across the northern Plains. High pressure to our south will continue to push back against the front, leading some of the clouds to break up and any associated rain to dissipate. Most importantly of all, it will not be nearly as cold overnight, with lows only dropping into the middle and upper 40s. Areas north of the Bay will dip into the low 40s, but that will keep everyone out of the potential for frost.
Memorial Day
Temperatures will continue to be on the upswing Memorial Day thanks to the southwest shift in the wind. Low 70s can be expected with a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will kick up at times, but mainly stay between 10 to 20 mph. The good news is that for any outdoor memorials, services, or other events, the weather is expected to cooperate!
