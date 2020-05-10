Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great weekend and we welcome you to a new week.
After some scattered rain/snow showers on Mother's Day, we finally start to turn the corner into this upcoming week. Warming temperatures will continue into the weekend!
Here's the forecast!
Tonight
Precipitation chances decrease into the overnight hours going into Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds slowly beginning to decrease into Monday morning.
Lows will be cold once again near freezing; 32 degrees. Frost and freeze concerns look to return again into Monday night.
Early Week
Clouds will continue to decrease throughout Monday morning. Some clearing is expected by the afternoon hours. Expect a few rays of sunshine before sunset.
We can't rule out a lingering rain/snow shower for the early morning hours. Most should stay dry for this time frame.
Highs will be similar to the previous few days over the weekend; upper 40s near 50.
More sunshine is expected by mid-week. Next best chances for rain don't look to return until Thursday.
We're also tracking a warm up by mid to late week. The return of the 50s and even 60s comes back into play. Even the 70s by the weekend. Hold on tight!
Have a great rest of your Mother's Day weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
