Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
Not as warm as days previous, but still another pleasant weekend setting up for the area.
The heat, humidity, along with chances for showers and thunderstorms return into next week.
Here's the forecast!
Tonight
Staying clear to partly cloudy into the later evening and overnight hours. Not expecting any precipitation to end out the weekend.
Lows into tonight will drop back down into the low 50s.
Early Week
Monday is shaping up to be another great day with more sunshine. Temperatures will begin to increase along with the return of the humidity. Highs climbing back into the mid 80s.
Tuesday will be one of the hottest days expected so far this year. Many looking to break 90 with high levels of humidity.
Clouds increase for the second half of Tuesday. The remnants of Cristobal will begin to move towards Mid-Michigan Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Expect a better chance for showers and thunderstorms to return for Wednesday. Highs back in the low 80s.
Enjoy the rest of the weekend!
