Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful Wednesday.
It wasn't our nicest Tuesday, especially compared to what we expect for late May. High temperatures struggled in the 50s and 60s with clouds hanging tough through the day.
Luckily, some improvement is on the way for the middle of the workweek.
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning: remains in effect for the Saginaw River until further notice.
For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Showers and drizzle this morning should remain on the lighter side, causing minimal issues for the morning drive outside of being a nuisance. The best chances for any rain will be from the Tri-Cities to the south.
Temperatures aren't too bad as you step out the door, with generally upper 40s to low 50s for the commute.
While we'll keep the clouds around to start the day, it is possible we see a bit of partial clearing before the day is over. With mostly dry conditions and that possibility for a bit of late day sun, high temperatures this afternoon should make a run into the middle and upper 60s, along with a few low 70s.
Skies will remain quiet through the overnight, with some passing clouds here and there. Like this morning, the best rain chances will remain to our south, so we expect to largely stay dry into Thursday morning's commute.
Since rain chances are close by, we'll keep our eyes on the latest data this afternoon and evening and adjust if necessary. Overnight lows will settle in the 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.