Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It's been a beautiful stretch of weather the last few days and it looks like we're in for another one today. However, unlike the last few days, we will have a bit more humidity to deal with and that continues this weekend.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, everything is pretty quiet. We've got a bit of cloud cover passing through, but otherwise we're all dry and temperatures are pretty comfortable in the 50s and 60s.
Despite the clouds this morning, we should still see plenty of sunshine today which should guide our temperatures into the lower and middle 80s this afternoon, with some 70s in our coolest spots.
While we expect most areas to stay dry, a spotty shower may develop this afternoon and evening with our increasing levels of humidity. This is a very small chance and won't be worth planning your day around.
Outside of that, the evening hours should be just fine for any outdoor plans and Friday night football games. Expect temperatures to fall through the 70s and eventually land in the 60s overnight.
