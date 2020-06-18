Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You're almost to the weekend.
Beautiful summer weather has been with us all week long and it appears we'll keep that going for a few more days before chances for rain start to return late in the weekend. If you've been busy much of this week, you'll still have time to enjoy the sun for the next few days.
Meteorologist Chris Easlick is tracking your forecast all morning long from 4:30-7 AM on WNEM-TV5. Join him!
Today & Tonight
It's been a week of smooth morning commutes and that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon. Temperatures are pleasant as you step out the door with mostly 50s to begin the day under a mostly clear sky.
With wall to wall sunshine once again, plan for an efficient warm up into the middle and upper 80s this afternoon, with some cooler values right along the shoreline. Humidity levels may be a bit higher than the last few days, but still tolerable. Those temps will be joined by another light southeasterly breeze.
Quiet weather rolls right along through this evening with temperatures gradually falling through the 70s and 80s. Take some time to be outside tonight!
Beyond some passing high clouds here and there, skies remain mostly clear overnight into Friday morning. Lows will bottom out near 60.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.