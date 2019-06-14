Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a great Father's Day weekend.
Skies are finally clearing out this morning and while the break may be brief, we'll take what we can get at this point. We should be dry most of the day, but showers and a few thunderstorms return late this afternoon and evening.
Current Weather Alerts
FLOOD WARNING: in effect for the Saginaw River until further notice.
For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Clear skies should guide us through the morning drive without any weather-related slowdowns. Temperatures are feeling mighty refreshing too. with plenty of 40s as we start today.
If you're ready to say goodbye to the 50s of yesterday, we've got some warmer temperatures set to arrive this afternoon. Most should reach into the upper 60s and low 70s, with even some middle 70s possible if clouds hold off longer.
Breezy conditions continue today, although with a southwesterly direction, around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts between 25-30 miles per hour.
We should stay dry through early afternoon before we'll have to start watching for showers, perhaps a few thunderstorms, by 3-4 PM. The best chances for showers at that point will be in our western zones near US-127 and areas north and west of the Tri-Cities.
Areas from the Tri-Cities, especially Saginaw, and farther to the south and east could be waiting well into the evening, possibly even the overnight before rain arrives. Therefore, if you have plans outdoors this evening, keep them going, but also keep an eye on the radar as the afternoon and evening hours pass.
Showers and chances for a few rumbles will continue into the overnight period and early Saturday. With a breezy southwesterly flow continuing overnight, expect lows to stay in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.