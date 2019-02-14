Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
After a pretty active start to the week, things will quiet down a bit for the next few days. While our next round of wet weather is expected to move in tonight, we don't expect it to be nearly as disruptive as earlier this week.
Today & Tonight
All is quiet in Mid-Michigan this morning as lake-effect snow has moved out and we get one of our better commutes of the workweek so far.
While there are no doubt still some trouble spots in areas that haven't been plowed or treated, and icy spots are still possible, we're in decent shape relative to where we've been at times this week.
A few school closings have popped up, so be sure to check our Closings page.
Temperatures are in the teens for most this morning thanks to some clearing overnight, but we shouldn't drop too much further as clouds are already starting to stream back into the area.
Highs should be in the middle to upper 30s today, with some 40s even possible near I-69.
Skies will be largely overcast today, but we'll keep dry conditions going through at least this morning. That changes a bit this afternoon and evening with rain and snow showers expected to develop.
Coverage will be pretty spotty through the afternoon and early evening, with the most widespread coverage late this evening and overnight. Any snowfall accumulations should remain pretty minor, perhaps around an inch or so in some of our counties north of Saginaw Bay.
Any lingering showers should taper off toward daybreak, with overnight lows expected to settle in the lower and middle 20s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
