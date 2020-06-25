Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a great second half.
Despite some cloud cover bubbling up from time to time, it was a pleasant Wednesday around Mid-Michigan with a good amount of sunshine between the clouds and very comfortable temperatures in the 70s.
Our delightful weather should keep on rolling Thursday, before heat and humidity return Friday, along with the chance for storms.
Today & Tonight
Although we have seen a few showers here and there during the night, most areas should start dry for the Thursday commute. Temperatures are largely in the 50s once again this morning, with variable sky conditions over the region.
As we work through today, you can expect a good amount of sunshine once again, with a few puffy cumulus clouds developing into the afternoon just like yesterday. Highs should manage to climb back toward the 80 degree mark in many areas this afternoon.
Just like Wednesday, the vast majority of the area will stay dry today, but we can't completely rule out a stray shower today. Anything that does develop should be little more than a nuisance and shouldn't last too long.
Outside of that, we've got a beautiful summer evening ahead of us, so find a way to take advantage! Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s most of the night before falling back into the 50s for overnight lows.
Friday
The last day of the workweek should remain quiet for much of the day, but we'll be keeping a close eye on how things evolve through the course of the day.
We will likely start with some sunshine and temperatures will have no trouble warming up well into the middle and upper 80s for the afternoon hours. You may start feeling the humidity start building up through the afternoon and evening as well.
Eventually, showers and storms that develop to our west are expected to pass through Mid-Michigan later in the evening. Current projections paint an arrival time along US-127 around 6-7 PM with a storm motion to the east southeast as the night goes on.
Thanks to our building heat and humidity, we should have a decent amount of fuel for these storms to work with and it's possible storms reach severe levels.
With that in mind, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather on Friday evening. The time frame we'll be watching for will be from roughly 6 PM to 2 AM with damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain being the primary hazards. Although lower risks, we can't rule out hail or an isolated tornado.
This will be our best chance for rain through the next seven days as it appears we'll enter another dry stretch from Sunday through at least Wednesday of next week. The potential will be there for some areas to pick up 1/2" or more in any thunderstorms, but rainfall totals may not be uniform so there's no guarantee for your hometown.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
