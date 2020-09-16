Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You're at the halfway point.
Beyond the haze, our weather has been fairly pleasant the last few days in Mid-Michigan with comfortable temperatures and plenty of opportunities to be outside. The best news of all? This pattern doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, mostly clear skies will be the common theme, with just a few passing clouds here and there. Temperatures aren't quite as chilly though, with readings in the middle and upper 50s thanks to our continued southerly wind flow.
With plenty of sunshine expected again today and a breezy west southwesterly wind flow, highs should manage to warm up quite a bit. Expect readings in the middle 70s to around 80 later this afternoon.
A cold front will be dropping in from the north this afternoon and evening, which will bring at the very least a few more clouds, but could also kick up a few spotty showers in a few areas. These showers will be scattered and very light, so they just amount to little more than a nuisance. Don't plan your evening around them.
Rainfall amounts are expected to be a few hundreths to a tenth at best.
Skies will clear out behind any showers overnight, with overnight lows falling back into the 40s, potentially 30s in the far north.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.