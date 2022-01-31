Good Monday evening! We hope you've had a great start to the week.
All eyes continue to be on the midweek timeframe as our next winter storm is inbound for Wednesday and Thursday. Before it gets here, there is a big warm up expected tomorrow, with some areas having a chance to hit 40!
This Evening & Overnight
No weather worries exist this evening. Clouds will be on the increase tonight, filling back in for areas that had some sunshine today. Those clouds, along with a southeasterly wind flow will keep temperatures warmer tonight than many of our nights lately.
Expect to bottom out within a few degrees of 20, with a southeast wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour. Wind chills will be in the teens.
Tuesday
With that southerly wind continuing Tuesday and a passing warm front, highs are expected to jump into the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds could be a bit stronger during the day, gusting near 30 miles per hour.
Scattered rain showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, mostly light showers, before anything left over overnight Tuesday turns over to snow into Wednesday morning.
Overnight lows into Wednesday will be in the 20s.
Wednesday & Thursday
Before getting into the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, know that this forecast will be adjusted as necessary as we get closer. There are still a few things we're keeping an eye on.
This will be a long duration event and our snowfall maps include totals for both Wednesday and Thursday. The highest snowfall totals are expected in Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and Shiawassee counties, and Winter Storm Watches are in place there for early Wednesday through Thursday.
Counties north of the watch could still see messy weather, but seem more likely to be included in Winter Weather Advisories.
Wednesday's snow comes with much more confidence, with a widespread area of snow expected to be over the TV5 viewing area much of the day. If there's any area that could be an exception and not see much, it could be our counties along M-55 where snowfall accumulation will be minimal over the two days.
On Thursday, there is some uncertainty to the amount of snow that occurs north of the aforementioned watch area and that trend has popped up this afternoon. We'll see how this evolves through tomorrow, but with that trend in mind, we've played a bit more conservative with snow totals north of the watch. Those in the watch area should expect two days of snow.
Accumulations of 6-10" look reasonable in the watch counties, with 3-6" from the Saginaw area into the Thumb and westward to Gratiot County. Totals taper off to around 1-3" in places like Midland and Mount Pleasant, getting lighter to 1" or less the farther north you go.
Commutes will be impacted on Wednesday and Thursday, with snowfall rates possibly exceeding 1" per hour at its heaviest. Wind will be at its highest on Thursday, with a northerly flow gusting to 30 miles per hour. That's our best chance for blowing snow.
Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 20s, but a quick drop into the teens is expected for highs on Thursday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.