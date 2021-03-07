Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
After wrapping up this weekend with plenty of sunshine, our attention is now turned to warmer temperatures going into next week.
We also have rain chances returning by mid-week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
We can expect a small increase in cloud cover going into later this evening. Overall we can expect partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours.
Those clouds will help to keep temperatures a touch warmer than Saturday night; hovering around the mid 20s. We'll still stay mainly dry into Monday morning.
Winds tonight will chance direction more from the south around 5-15 mph. This will help to start bring in a warmer air mass.
The Week Ahead
The very small chance for a little bit of freezing drizzle will be possible especially north of the Bay Monday morning. Most should stay dry but we want you to be in the know for your morning commute.
We've been looking forward to this for days, and the time has almost come! A warmer airmass will move into Mid-Michigan Monday morning, bringing temperatures that are well-above average.
We've got 50s for most going into Monday afternoon. Locations closer to the lakeshore may be held back to the upper 40s. Also, some farther south may reach close to 60!
The warmth looks to continue through Thursday, and even a shot at 60 on Wednesday. Bring it on!!!
Monday and Tuesday looks to stay dry. Sun and clouds for Monday with a bit more cloud cover Tuesday.
Rain chances eventually return to the forecast by mid-week.
With the current data in play, best chances look to arrive going into Wednesday afternoon and will last into Thursday.
Looking ahead to the weekend, don't forgot to spring forward one hour before going into bed Saturday night. We will officially lose one hour by setting the clocks forward one hour at 2:00 AM Sunday morning. At least we continue to increase the amount of daylight we'll experience!
Stay warm, everyone!
