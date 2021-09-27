Good Monday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend and hope it's a great week ahead.
After a rainy week at times, it was nice to relax a bit weather wise over this past weekend. Despite some clouds from time to time, we managed to sneak in some sun and temperatures weren't too bad either. As for this week, it should be the complete opposite of last week, with pleasant conditions all workweek long.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, one of the first things you'll notice is the warmth. An enthusiastic southwesterly wind has kept us pretty mild overnight, with temperatures mostly in the lower to middle 60s as we start the day. Humidity is non-existent and we're dry for the morning drive.
As we work through your Monday, clouds will increase a bit as a cold front dives in from the north. That front is not expected to produce much rainfall, but will lead to mostly cloudy skies at times through today. Highs will reach well into the 70s despite those clouds, but they will be held back from our full potential that we would have achieved with sun.
With a southwesterly wind turning northwesterly later today and eventually northeasterly near the lakeshore, some counties near Lake Huron will be a bit cooler. Winds won't be terribly strong, around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Outside of an isolated nuisance shower, especially near I-69, we should be largely dry today. Even if showers do develop, which is still a big if, they are not expected to be heavy by any stretch.
Behind the front, skies clear into the overnight and lows will settle in the 40s and 50s for most. Those close to M-55 may flirt with the upper 30s.
Quiet, Sunny Week Ahead
After a rainy week last week, we're in for the complete opposite this week. A ridge of high pressure in the jet stream is expected to develop to our west and gradually push east through this workweek.
While the center of the ridge will largely stay to our west, keeping the warmest temperatures to our west, we'll still be close enough to it's influence with high pressure to receive plenty of sunshine with no rain chances.
High temperatures for us in Mid-Michigan will be near or slightly above average (upper 60s) all week long.
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
