Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
It was a beautiful Monday and while Tuesday will feature a good amount of sunshine, rain will be returning to the forecast, at least for some of us, as we move through today.
Today & Tonight
The first of today's showers have shown themselves along I-69 this morning, but they should be few and far between during the morning hours. Most areas should stay dry through the commutes.
Temperatures have a wide range this morning, with 40s and 50s to the north and near 70 in the south. While most are comfortable, there is definitely more humidity in our southern zones.
To check conditions in your area to start the day
With a decent amount of sunshine to start the day and mainly dry conditions, we should see a quick warm up into the middle 80s in most areas this afternoon. The humidity will also climb into the afternoon as well, which could allow some areas to feel like the low 90s.
Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening and will remain possible through the evening hours.
The best chances will reside from around the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and Mt. Pleasant to the south. Areas north of there may not see much, and even where chances are higher, not everyone will see a shower or storm.
If you have outdoor plans tonight, it's best to keep them going while keeping an eye on our Interactive Radar from time to time.
Any showers overnight should remain isolated and most areas will just remain muggy under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will settle into the 60s as we head toward Wednesday morning's commute.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7
