After some rainy days on Wednesday and Thursday, Friday was a much-needed change of pace to close out the workweek. While Saturday will have some clouds and a shower chance to deal with, it won't be a bad day by any stretch! And temperatures will be getting even warmer this weekend.
Today & Tonight
A few showers have tried to pass through already this morning, some of them getting a chance to reach the ground, while other areas have just seen an increase in clouds with rain drops evaporating before reaching the surface.
Temperatures are running in the lower to middle 50s in most areas this morning, so temperature wise, we're off and running early today.
That early warm up today is a good sign of things to come as our temperatures rise well into the 60s this afternoon with our warmest locations touching the lower and middle 70s. A southerly wind will gradually turn westerly today around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 to 30 miles per hour.
Skies will be a bit variable today, with plenty of clouds, but also some sunshine mixed in between. As this week system passes through, a few showers are possible today.
We don't expect these showers to be all that heavy or disruptive and many areas may not even see one. Those that do likely won't even pick up a tenth of an inch. It certainly doesn't warrant planning your day around it. Just know that possibility is there.
Skies gradually clear out this evening, and we'll see mostly clear skies take over overnight. Lows will dip down into the 40s.
Sunday
Clear skies should produce a beautiful Sunday around the area with plenty of sunshine expected through the course of the day, although there will be a bit more cloud cover moving back in for the afternoon. Despite those clouds, we should stay dry through the day tomorrow.
Winds will turn more west northwesterly, so temperatures will cool off a touch, but we still expect plenty of middle and upper 60s by the afternoon. That aforementioned wind will be around 10 to 20 miles per hour again tomorrow, with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Stay warm, everyone!
