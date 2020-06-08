Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the week.
We couldn't ask for much better this weekend with plenty of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. As we kick off the brand new workweek, expect more of the same but we'll be turning up the heat a bit more!
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out the door this morning, expect a very smooth morning commute. Temperatures are mighty comfortable this morning, with a mix of 40s and 50s and we have just a few clouds drifting overhead.
With abundant sunshine accompanying us through the day, plan for a fast warm up into the lower and middle 80s this afternoon. Those temperatures will be joined by a light south southeasterly breeze. Despite the warm up, we don't anticipate a huge jump in humidity.
Gorgeous conditions will keep on rolling through this evening, with no threat of any wet weather under generally clear skies. Temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s before falling into the 50s and 60s overnight.
