Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Although chilly, Monday provided a nice start to the workweek with plenty of sunshine and temperatures that were at least a little warmer than the chill we had on Sunday.
And despite what lies ahead in the temperature department the next few months, we're looking at a really nice stretch this week so be sure to take some time to enjoy!
Today & Tonight
As you get set to head out the door this morning, we're in great shape for your Tuesday commute. Temperatures aren't quite as cool as yesterday morning and our winds are a bit lighter. Don't get us wrong, it's still cold with most in the 30s, but it's an improvement nonetheless.
There is a chance parts of Mid-Michigan could see a bit of cloud cover this morning, but those should decrease into the afternoon just like yesterday.
With a southwesterly wind flow and plenty of sunshine once again after those morning clouds, we should have a nice warm up into the afternoon. Highs should land right around the lower to upper 50s later today.
This evening should be just fine as well, so anything you need to get done after work, whether it's voting, errands, or just taking a walk, it looks great!
Skies remain mostly clear overnight into Wednesday morning, and despite the clear skies, that southwesterly wind will keep us from falling too far temperature wise. Overnight lows will settle mostly in the 40s.
Warming Up This Week
Temperature trends continue to look good for those who aren't ready to dive into winter-like cold just yet. Highs will return to the 60s in many spots on Wednesday and should stay there right through the weekend.
While it's no sure thing, there are some hints that we could make a run at 70 degrees over the weekend and early next week. Even if we come up short, we should be very close and it will still feel very warm for early November regardless.
Bottom line, if you have things to get done outdoors this week, this is your chance to do it!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
