Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week. It had to be hard not to with the great weather from our Monday.
After a soggy stretch over the last few weeks, putting two dry days together on Sunday and Monday has been a nice change of pace. And luckily for us, it should continue into Tuesday as well, so if you were too busy Monday, you have another chance to get outside today.
Today & Tonight
It's another chilly start to the day as you head out the door, with a mix of 30s and 40s. Although it has definitely felt chilly, this is closer to where we should be this time of year, so it shows how spoiled we've been lately. Thankfully there isn't a ton of wind this morning.
With mostly sunny skies, joined by a southwesterly wind (5 to 15, gusting to 20), we should see a substantial warm up into the afternoon. Highs should land in the upper 60s and low 70s later today.
The evening hours of tonight should be just as nice as the afternoon, of course cooling off gradually as we get closer to sunset (6:46 PM). Expect a quick fall into the 50s and 60s after sundown.
Mostly clear skies will continue for another night, but we won't be quite as chilly on Wednesday morning. Overnight lows should settle in the upper 40s.
Wednesday
Showers return to the forecast on Wednesday, but before they arrive, much of the day will be on the dry side, so don't let that percentage on the 7-Day forecast worry you if you have things to do outside.
The day should start on the mostly sunny side of things, with a gradual increase in cloud cover during the second half of the day, especially the counties north of the Tri-Cities. That sunny start should help us warm into the upper 60s and low 70s again tomorrow.
As an area of low-pressure and it's associated frontal boundary move into the region, shower chances will start to go up in the afternoon and evening, especially north of the Tri-Cities as you get closer to M-55 where the frontal boundary will be.
Even so, any showers that try to develop during the afternoon will be fighting a very dry air mass from our beautiful stretch the past few days, so it may take some time before those showers actually reach the ground.
The message here is if you have outdoor work or activities, no need to cancel at this point as you may be able to make it into the evening hours before rain arrives, especially farther to the south. Just check in with the radar once in awhile to be on the safe side.
The best rain chances will take over into the overnight hours and into Thursday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
