Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far, you've made it to the halfway point!
Showers and thunderstorms made their presence known around Mid-Michigan on Tuesday, bringing some pea-sized hail and gusty winds to parts of the region. Rain chances will continue on Wednesday, but the coverage and intensity isn't expected to be quite as high as Tuesday. We'll also be warming up a bit, too.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, you could run into a bit of fog here and there, but overall, it should be a smooth commute. We are largely starting in the 40s once again under a partly to mostly clear sky, but we're not quite as cold as Tuesday morning.
Clouds will be on the increase once again today, with any sunshine fading to a mostly cloudy sky as the day goes along. As those clouds increase, rain chances will start to increase as well with scattered showers possible from late morning into the afternoon and early evening.
Those showers will be fighting some dry air as they move in, so it will be an uphill battle for them to take hold of our weather story. We expect mostly light showers and many areas may not see a shower today.
Despite cloudy skies and that shower chance, temperatures should manage to warm back up into the 70s on the back of an enthusiastic southwesterly wind, which picks up to around 10-15 miles per hour by late this morning, with gusts occasionally near 25 miles per hour today.
Just like the yesterday, rain chances should fade as the evening goes along, with dry weather expected overnight. Clouds may not clear out quite as much as the last few nights, but we should see partly cloudy conditions in most areas.
Overnight lows won't be quite as cold, with mostly 60s as our southwesterly wind persists into the overnight.
