Good Tuesday evening! We hope you had a great Tuesday and had a chance to take in some of the sunshine we had.
Our weather story remains pretty quiet tonight and early Wednesday, but all eyes continue to be on Wednesday evening and Thursday, with a brief warm up followed by a round of wintry weather.
This Evening & Overnight
We have absolutely no concerns with wet weather this evening, so any plans you may have for Tuesday night should be just fine. Temperatures are still chilly, but warmer than yesterday, with mostly middle and upper 20s this evening.
With plenty of clouds, a breezy south southeasterly wind flow overnight, and a passing warm front, temperatures will rise into Wednesday morning's commute. We'll bottom out around the middle 20s close to midnight and start the day in the 30s in many areas.
Wednesday
Southwesterly winds will keep on chugging Wednesday, bringing highs well into the 40s on Wednesday afternoon, most in the middle to upper 40s. Those winds will be sustained between 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusting near 40 miles per hour at times.
While the warm temperatures may provide some relief from the cold, it will begin to melt our existing snowpack. That alone will make things soggy, but incoming rain showers, which may produce a half inch or rain or more in spots, will add plenty of additional water to the situation. Some minor flooding, standing water, and ice jams will be possible.
A cold front crossing the area late Wednesday night, will begin dropping temperatures into Thursday morning. How quickly this occurs will be one of the biggest keys to how much snow or mixed precipitation we see.
Thursday
Those affected by the snow on Thursday, won't see chances for snow come to an end completely until later Thursday evening. This will provide a chance for several inches of snow for the hardest hit areas, potentially greater than 6" in spots.
In the middle of the transition over to snow, periods of sleet and freezing rain are possible. The period of mixed precip is expected to be limited at this time.
There are still some location difference between our primary models on where the heaviest snow will fall. Our initial call on snowfall amounts, that will have a chance to shift around a bit, has the heaviest amounts around the Tri-Cities counties, Mount Pleasant, Thumb, and southward.
With the timing of the cold air and the changeover to snow being critical, along with the differences in storm track, our initial snowfall map is a middle ground approach. A swath of 3-7" of snow is possible in the areas mentioned above, with 1-3" north of the Tri-Cities.
The GFS has been the model bringing the heaviest snow right through our region, while the European model has been a bit farther south. It's worth noting that the latest run of the GFS this afternoon has shifted a bit south, closer to the European solution, providing another reason to keep snowfall totals a bit lower than the GFS model.
There will likely be some adjustments as we get closer as the track of the storm becomes a bit more clear, so be sure to stay tuned.
Winds will be northerly on Thursday, but a bit lighter than Thursday, with gusts more likely between 20-30 miles per hour.
Bottom line in all of this, we expect messy weather at least in parts of Mid-Michigan on Thursday. Plan on some slower travel times and the possibility of school closings on Friday with falling temperatures keeping roads icy Friday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
