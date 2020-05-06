Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful day ahead.
It was certainly a cooler day around Mid-Michigan on our Tuesday, just a preview of what's to come later this week. However, before we get there, we've got one more nice day ahead of us before the cold air truly settles in later this week. Be sure to take advantage today and find a reason to be outside!
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out the door, we're in for another cooler than average start to the day. Temperatures are running in the upper 20s to upper 30s in most cases, and where the winds are blowing, we have a bit of a wind chill. These values aren't too much different than our Tuesday, so expect a similar feel as you head out.
Skies have a few passing clouds this morning, but those clouds are getting set to move out of the region and we should be in for a mostly sunny day. Even with a northerly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, we should manage one of the warmest days left this week, with highs in the middle 50s to low 60s.
Expect the beautiful conditions to continue this evening, with mostly clear skies expected to last into Thursday morning.
Winds lighten up overnight, which should allow our temperatures to fall into the lower and middle 30s. Some patchy frost will once again be possible.
