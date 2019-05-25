Good Saturday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a safe Memorial Day Weekend. Take some time to think of and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice this weekend.
Heavy rain has pushed into the region overnight and has been responsible for rainfall totals between 1-3" for some areas as we start our Saturday. With those types of rainfall totals, the National Weather Service has issued Flood Advisories and a Flood Warning for parts of the area.
If traveling early this morning, be sure to keep an eye out for standing water on area roads, especially where any advisories/warnings are currently issued.
Current Weather Alerts
Flood Warning: in effect for the counties of Tuscola and Saginaw until 1:15 PM this afternoon.
Flood Advisories have also been issued for multiple counties. For a complete listing with specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
The widespread showers and storms should continue winding down through the course of the morning. Once they end, we'll likely quiet down for a little while as the atmosphere recovers.
With rainfall totals between 1-4" around parts of Mid-Michigan this morning, this will be a much-needed break.
Skies will feature plenty of cloud cover at times today, but some sunshine may show itself from time to time. With the warm front passing us by, expect temperatures to largely be in the middle and upper 70s this afternoon with a few 80s possible before the day is over.
We'll also be feeling the humidity as dew points climb into the 60s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, but there's no guarantee you see one. This means outdoor plans can go on, but be sure to check in with the radar once in awhile and have a backup plan, especially if skies get dark.
While the Storm Prediction Center has shifted the severe weather outlook to our south today, it seems possible that storms could still be strong in our area. If a strong storm manages to get going, the same threats of gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain would apply.
Skies should quiet down tonight and will clear out for a bit before we see clouds push back into the region toward tomorrow morning. We should largely stay dry outside of anything isolated after sunset.
Temperatures this evening should be in the 70s for the most part through sunset, then fall through the 60s late in the evening. Overnight lows will be in the middle 50s to around 60.
