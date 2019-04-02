Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful Tuesday ahead.
After some sunshine Monday, clouds are quickly rolling back into the picture this morning, but we should remain fairly dry for the morning commute.
That may change later on today but it doesn't appear any showers will cause too many headaches and as soon as those showers arrive, they're gone for a dry Wednesday tomorrow.
Today & Tonight
Clouds, in conjunction with a southerly wind flow, have kept us on the mild side this morning with lower and middle 30s out the door. Wind chills are running a bit cooler in the 20s and low 30s.
Despite the clouds, our temperatures will warm up into the lower and middle 50s for most locations this afternoon, with some 40s possible in the north.
Shower chances should hold off until late afternoon and evening for the vast majority of Mid-Michigan, but things could get started this morning in the northern counties.
It's not impossible to have a few snowflakes show themselves if precipitation starts early enough when temps are still cool, but once we warm up, we should have no trouble changing over to rain.
Any showers will end early in the overnight period and we'll see clouds decrease overnight into tomorrow morning's commute. Rainfall amounts today should stay around 0.25" or less.
Overnight lows will settle into the 30s again tonight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
