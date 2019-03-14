Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope you've had a chance to enjoy temperatures that are a bit closer to seasonal averages. What a concept, right?
Wet weather moved in yesterday and didn't cause too much trouble, but it looks like some of that activity may pick up in intensity a bit today.
While it's not a huge threat, we are still watching for at least the possibility of a few strong storms this afternoon and evening.
Today & Tonight
As for any showers for the morning commute, we don't expect any of these to be strong beyond any pockets of more moderate rainfall. With plenty of snow melting the last few days, keep an eye out for any ponding on area roads.
This round of showers should push through quickly this morning and we'll go through a bit of a quiet period late this morning and early afternoon.
That break should allow temperatures that are already in the 40s for most this morning to make a run into the 50s quickly. Some areas will have the potential to reach past the 60 degree mark as well, with the best chances from the Tri-Cities to the south and east.
It's also during this break that we'll watch for the potential for any sunshine to break out, along with any additional shower and thunderstorm activity. Those two things will determine our strong to severe storm possibilities.
If we stay relatively cloudy or showers arrive earlier this afternoon, our chances for severe weather will diminish. But if we manage to break some holes in the clouds and any additional rain development holds off until a bit later, our chances will be a bit better for the strong storms to develop.
Bottom line, this will be a very fluid forecast today that has a lot of moving parts. We'll be watching how things evolve through the morning and afternoon and keep you posted.
Most of Mid-Michigan is still under a Marginal Risk (5%) for strong storms which is the lowest risk category, suggesting severe storms are expected to be pretty isolated.
Some of our southwestern zones are in a slightly higher Slight Risk (15%) for severe weather, but still a relatively low risk area.
The time frame we're watching is about 2-7 PM, with the main hazards associated with any strong thunderstorms being damaging wind gusts. However a brief, isolated spin up isn't out of the question.
Storm chances gradually fade late this evening, trending to just scattered showers at best overnight. We'll gradually fall to around 40 by Friday morning and keep falling or remain steady through the day.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
